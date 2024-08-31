Phillies notes: Alvarado back with club in good spirits, Bohm ‘feeling a lot better'

He was away from the club for less than a business week, but Jose Alvarado is back with the Phillies — and happy to be among his teammates once again.

Alvarado, who is expected to be activated from the restricted list prior to Sunday's series finale against the Braves, spoke with the media before Saturday's game.

He was brief and earnest with his responses. The left-handed pitcher traveled back home to Venezuela for a family matter, did not wish to go into details and is thankful for the support he's received. Sometimes, that's all you need to know.

"A personal situation with my family, that's it," Alvarado said. "I can't tell anything about what's going on, what happened, because that's really, really personal."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

What he did want to touch on, was the overwhelming amount of messages he had gotten in the brief time:

"Thank you for the team for supporting me, going through it with me. Like I said before, I don't have too much to say … But thank you to the team, thank you to the city, thank you for everybody. I received a lot of messages from a lot of people, like fans, saying 'Hopefully everything is good. I'll pray with you and your family.' And now I'm here, and that's it."

Alvarado is tired from the amount of travel in such a short period of time but is hopeful to be ready to get back on the mound in the upcoming road series against Toronto.

Bohm feeling better

After injuring his left hand during his first at-bat Thursday night against Charlie Morton, Alec Bohm was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day.

He has been dealing with soreness and inflammation in his left hand.

Luckily, the concern has significantly decreased.

"He's feeling better," manager Rob Thomson said Saturday. "Not ready to start yet. And again, it's kind of like (Friday). We'll see how he reacts to treatment through the game and see if he's available to pinch hit."

Edmundo Sosa started at third for Bohm on Friday. Tonight, Weston Wilson gets the nod and Sosa shifts over to second as the club faces lefty Max Fried.

The biggest takeaway is hearing this is more likely a day-to-day situation for Bohm, rather than a quick stint on the injured list.

"It doesn't seem like it," Thomson said. "Not at this point because of the fact he's feeling a lot better today."

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube