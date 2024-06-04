Phillies blog

We got a first look at the Phillies London bats and they are *insanely* cool

Yeah, we're obsessed.

By Brooke Destra

Since Bryson Stott used his pencil bat in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic, it has (unofficially) held the title as the coolest bat a Phillie (really any athlete) has ever used.

It looks like that may change as early as this weekend when the Phillies face the Mets in the 2024 London Series.

Victus Sports, who created the iconic pencil bat, reached a whole new level in their designs for the special event. Doug Trimble (IG/@dtrimshady) from Victus Sports shared a preview of a few bats making the trip across the pond.

And they're epic.

Two of the more notable designs include the iconic red telephone box located throughout London … and, wait for it, the Phanatic dressed as a King's Guard.

NBC10's Erin Coleman visited the King of Prussia shop to take a behind the scenes look at the process of building them. Bruce Tatem, A.K.A the "Bat King", also revealed the Phanatic bat belongs to Bryce Harper, naturally.

NBC10's Erin Coleman goes behind the scenes with the folks at King of Prussia's Victus Sports to see the custom baseball bats they are designing for the Phillies' trip to London. The "Bat King" even showed off a special bat for Bryce Harper.

The bats are just the first glimpse of any and all fun elements we might see throughout the weekend.

If the time and effort that went into them is any indication of what else could make an appearance? We should be in for a treat.

The Phillies and Mets will play the two-game series Saturday, June 8 (1:10 PM ET) and Sunday, June 9 (10:10 AM ET).

