Phillies news

Phillies injured list continues to grow as Sosa heads to 10-day IL

By Paul Hagen

NBC Universal, Inc.

MIAMI – The Phillies injured list continued to get longer Sunday.

Infielder Edmundo Sosa was placed on the 10-day injured list before the series finale against the Marlins. “When he was prepping to go into the cage (Saturday) he felt something in his back,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Then he went and did some hitting and felt it. And felt it again this morning.”

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Phillies used that roster spot to add righthander Seth Johnson, who will make his Major League debut at loanDepot Park.

Third baseman Alec Bohm (hand) and outfielder Austin Hayes (kidney infection) have been placed on the IL during this series. In addition, catcher J.T. Realmuto hasn’t played the last two games after fouling a pitch off his knee Friday night.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Realmuto said Sunday the swelling and soreness have improved dramatically. Thomson indicated he could return in another day or two.

With Bryce Harper playing through wrist and elbow pain, the Phillies fielded a shuffled lineup Sunday. Harper was at designated hitter, with Kody Clemens manning first base in his place and regular DH Kyle Schwarber in left. Weston Wilson was at third.

UP NEXT: The Phillies open a homestand Monday with a three-game series against the Rays. Tampa Bay has not named their starter for Monday but will go against LHP Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 4.45) in the opener. It will be RHP Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.40) vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (12-6, 2.90) Tuesday and RHP Shane Baz (2-3, 3.27) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (14-6, 2.59) Wednesday. All games start at 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies Analysis 17 hours ago

Nola ‘out of sync' in rare off day against Marlins, Phillies snap winning streak at six

Phillies news 19 hours ago

Johnson, set to make MLB debut with Phillies, has enjoyed philosophy change since Orioles trade

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Phillies news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us