Phillies injury update: Turner, Marsh running the bases, checking in on Realmuto, Clemens

BOSTON — Rob Thomson, from Day 1, has stressed the importance of his players' health through the long haul of the season.

Recently, the Phillies have been hit with a cluster of injuries at various positions. While the club is taking the necessary precautions for each respective player, things seem to be ramping up in a good way.

Prior to Wednesday's matchup against the Red Sox, Topper provided an update on a handful of players.

Trea Turner

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Phillies' shortstop, who hasn't played since May 3 due to a hamstring injury, upped his activities once the team settled in at Fenway Tuesday.

"[Yesterday] was good and then today we ran the bases," Thomson said. "I was out there for it. It went well. Now, we're gonna still need to increase the intensity. Do some other stuff like stops and starts, simulate scoring from first, and Dusty [Wathan] holding him up and things like that. We'll do that in the next couple of days."

Thomson noted Turner's intensity when running on Wednesday was "eighty-five percent." There's a possibility Turner could be activated before the road trip comes to an end in Baltimore, but Thomson thinks it's more likely to happen during the homestand next week.

"If it's sooner than that, that's great," he said. "But I would say, to be realistic, it's going to be on the homestand."

Brandon Marsh

Marsh has not been with the club since they left for London on June 5. He spent time rehabbing at Citizens Bank Park, then went to Lehigh Valley on Saturday to begin baseball activity through the weekend. Since, he's been with Reading, as the IronPigs are also currently on the road.

As far as his progress?

"Ran the bases today, he'll run the bases again tomorrow," Thomson said. "Then, we'll figure out whether he's going to play in games down there."

The outfielder has been on the 10-day injured list since June 3.

J.T. Realmuto

Earlier today, Realmuto had right knee meniscectomy surgery after being played on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

"Surgery went well, nothing new," Thomson said. "It was exactly what we'd expected. He'll be at [Citizens Bank Park] tomorrow working on getting rehab and then we'll figure out whether he's going to meet us in Baltimore."

The club is confident his timeline for a return "should be about a month."

The Phillies are planning to have Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchán tag-team the position in the meantime. Marchán is set to make his first start of the season Wednesday in Boston.

Edmundo Sosa

In the series opener against the Red Sox, Sosa slid into second and looked like he tweaked his knee in the process. Luckily, he avoided anything of note.

"[Sosa's] Good," Thomson said. "When he slid into the base, it wasn't his knee, it was a little bit in his groin."

He's out of the lineup Wednesday but the Phillies are just playing it safe.

"Just precautionary, he can play today," he said. "He's available and he'll be back in there [Thursday]."

Kody Clemens

Clemens was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 3 (retroactive to May 31) with back spasms. As of right now, there's not much to report on the Phillies' infielder.

"He's still at [Citizens Bank Park]," Thomson said. "Hitting off tee, playing long toss. Not really a whole lot of baseball activity. He's getting better, but you know, we're not there yet where he can get out in the field and run around, do stuff.

"We're being careful with it."

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube