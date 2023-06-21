Phillies Schedule

Phillies-Braves rained out Wednesday night, will be made up September 11

By Corey Seidman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wednesday's game between the Phillies and Braves was postponed by rain after a delay of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

The day began without rain in the forecast but progressively worsened. The tarp was on the field at Citizens Bank Park by the early afternoon and never came off.

The game will be made up on September 11 as part of a separate admission, day-night doubleheader. Game 1 is at 1:05 p.m. with Game 2 at 6:40.

The Phillies wrap up this week's series with Atlanta Thursday afternoon at 1:10. Aaron Nola will start as he would have Wednesday night.

Nola will start Thursday with Taijuan Walker, Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler pitching Friday through Sunday, in that order, against the Mets.

The Phils welcome the Mets to town for three games this weekend. Following that series, they don't see the Braves or Mets again until September when they face them in 14 of their final 19 games.

The Phillies are 38-35, nine games behind the Braves in the NL East. Both teams have played very well in June, with the Braves going 14-3 and the Phils 13-5. The Phillies dropped Tuesday's series opener, 4-2.

