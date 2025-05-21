Bats jump all over Rockies, Luzardo finds second wind in Phillies' 5th straight win

DENVER — They didn't explode until the final three innings Monday but the Phillies took no time on Tuesday night, jumping out to a two-run advantage three batters into the game and leading wire-to-wire in a 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Bryson Stott singled to begin the game, Trea Turner and Bryce Harper followed with doubles and the Phillies quickly had all the run support Jesus Luzardo would need.

Stepping on the throat of a last-place team is always important to prevent it from building momentum or thinking it has a chance. In Monday's series opener, the Phillies trailed until the eighth inning and spent most of the night down by two before scoring seven times in the final three innings.

Tuesday was much more comfortable.

The Phillies have collected 32 hits over the last 16 innings with a .418 batting average, six doubles, a triple and four home runs. They've made Coors Field look like Coors Field, which wasn't a given even with how poorly the Rockies have played in 2025. The Phils entered the series having scored two runs or fewer in five of their last 12 games in Colorado.

It's been a different story early this week. The Phillies have won five games in a row and own the best record in the National League at 30-18. They're 1½ games ahead of the Mets, who have lost three straight and five of six. Since being swept at Citi Field in late April, the Phillies are 17-6 and the Mets are 11-13.

Luzardo had a winding night that began and ended strong. He opened with a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 bottom of the first then struggled with control and needed 72 pitches over the next three innings. It looked like Luzardo might not finish five innings, much less six, but he got into one final groove after Stott snared a liner to begin the bottom of the fifth. From there, Luzardo struck out four in a row and ended the night with a groundout.

He whiffed 10 over six innings and allowed just two hits. A third of the way into his first season with the Phillies, Luzardo has exceeded all expectations. He's 5-0 with a 1.95 ERA, second in the NL to Kodai Senga (1.43).

Every Phillie in Tuesday's lineup except J.T. Realmuto had a hit and either drove in or scored a run. Six had multiple hits. It's the first time since 2007 the Phillies have picked up at least 17 hits in back-to-back games.

Kyle Schwarber, who joked, "200 more and I can quit," after launching his 300th career home run Monday, added No. 301 on Tuesday. It wasn't a 466-footer off the facing of the third deck like the night before but this one traveled 430 feet and was, again, off of a lefty. He's become lefty-proof, hitting .300 against them last season and .317 this season with a 1.250 OPS and nine of his 17 home runs.

The Phillies have avoided looking past or playing down to the level of their last two opponents, the Pirates and Rockies, winning all five games. They can win another series on Wednesday night when Taijuan Walker opposes left-hander Carson Palmquist in his second career start.