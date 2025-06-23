Phillies remind themselves they can outplay the Mets with 2 blowouts in series win

The Phillies will play 84 more games this season but that doesn't take any importance away from the result of Sunday night or this weekend.

Finally, they played well against the Mets, winning a series and reminding themselves that this isn't as bad a matchup as the previous 11 — nine Phillies loss — indicated.

And beyond the symbolic meaning, beyond ending the weekend in first place thanks to two blowout wins, these head-to-head matchups could end up determining the NL East. The Phillies and Mets won't play again until the final week of August. There aren't many opportunities to make up direct ground and this was one both teams wanted to seize.

In Friday night's series opener, the Phils' offense came alive in the seventh inning to turn a tie game into an eight-run win. On Saturday, the Mets won a laugher. Sunday night's finale had the look of a pitchers' duel early but the Phillies broke through in the bottom of the fourth, batting around and scoring five times off lefty David Peterson in a 7-1 win.

Kyle Schwarber started the party with a 432-foot solo home run off the ivy wall past center field. Nick Castellanos doubled with one out and was singled in by Otto Kemp, who hit a ball hard off the glove of shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The biggest blow of the decisive fourth inning, though, was an opposite-field three-run shot by Edmundo Sosa. It had to feel like a redemptive moment for Sosa, who was picked off of second base with nobody out the prior inning and had been 3-for-39 (.077) in the calendar month leading up to Sunday. He went 3-for-4 in the win with a single, double and homer.

Sosa is 5-for-7 lifetime against Peterson and started at second base because of the lefty opponent. He could start twice more on Tuesday and Wednesday against Astros southpaws Framber Valdez and Colton Gordon.

Manager Rob Thomson also went with Buddy Kennedy at first base and Kemp in left field on Sunday, the rookie's first major-league start in the outfield. This could be the arrangement against lefties until Bryce Harper returns from a bout of wrist inflammation. Harper is expected to swing in the batting cage on Tuesday or Wednesday and if he responds well the next morning, could be right back in the lineup in Houston.

That's the Phillies' next stop. They emerge from the weekend 47-31 and a game ahead of the Mets, who they trailed by 5½ as recently as June 12.

Jesus Luzardo turned in his second-best start of the season with 6⅔ scoreless innings, walking off the mound to a standing ovation. The best offenses Luzardo has faced this season have been the Dodgers, Mets and Cubs twice. He's allowed one earned run in 25⅔ innings in those four starts, proving he can dominate even the most powerful and patient lineups when he's on.

Luzardo did an excellent job against a tough top of the Mets order. Lindor, Starling Marte, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso were a combined 1-for-11. He put multiple men on base in only the fourth inning, which he ended with a groundball. Luzardo set down 10 in a row after Lindor's leadoff single and retired nine of his final 10.

The Phillies are off Monday after a stretch of 19 games in 20 days. Two of their final three weeks before the All-Star break will be spent on the road — Houston and Atlanta this week, San Francisco and San Diego to close out the first half.

The Phils will adjust their rotation slightly to move Zack Wheeler ahead of Cristopher Sanchez. They'll start Ranger Suarez on Tuesday, Wheeler on Wednesday and Sanchez on Thursday, splitting up the lefties against an Astros lineup that is almost entirely right-handed.