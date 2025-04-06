Phillies continue to show Dodgers aren't invincible with 8th win in 10 meetings

Whether you're a fan of the Phillies or the Dodgers, whether you're a casual or a diehard, this weekend's series at Citizens Bank Park was legitimate baseball theater.

Three games decided by four runs. Comebacks or near comebacks each night. Execution in the field. Relievers picking each other up. Hitters forcing pitchers to come to them rather than trying to do too much.

The Phillies took a four-run lead in the bottom of the third inning of Sunday's series finale but the Dodgers came all the way back to take the lead with three in the top of the seventh off Jordan Romano, who also blew a save on Opening Day and allowed two runs in the ninth inning Friday with the Phillies up by three.

Romano is already a concern and the Phillies have to figure out what's behind his diminished velocity and shaky command, but all the negatives hurt a bit less after a win. Especially after an 8-7 comeback that gives you a series victory over a team that arrived undefeated and is destined to win 100-plus games.

"I thought it was a great series, I thought we played great baseball," said Bryce Harper, who doubled to start the Phillies' game-winning rally and scored the tying run on a Bryson Stott single.

"That's a good team over there, obviously. We took the lead, they came back, they took the lead, we came back. Just two good teams fighting back and forth.

"Knowing we match up pretty well against them, it's huge for us. Got a great group of guys in here."

The Phillies don't just match up pretty well against the Dodgers, they've beaten them in eight of the last 10 meetings and six of seven at Citizens Bank Park, outscoring them 38-20 at home over that span.

Does it mean anything if the teams meet in the NLCS? Maybe, maybe not. But the Phillies aren't going to be intimidated by the perception of L.A. towering over everyone else. The mystique might impact some opponents but not this one.

"They're the defending champions but this is a new season," Cristopher Sanchez said after beating the Dodgers for the third time in less than a calendar year.

Only nine games in, a host of Phillies position players have already been "the guy" in a win: Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Stott, Max Kepler, Edmundo Sosa.

Sosa has been the Phillies' best player so far this season and had another big day Sunday starting at third base for Alec Bohm. Sosa singled in his first two at-bats, then busted it down the line to beat out a fielder's choice in the bottom of the seventh that brought in the game-winning run. It was a bang-bang play with Sosa ruled safe.

"We've got to really look at this because so far, it's real," manager Rob Thomson said. "He has two hits every game. He's played great at third, great at short, he did well in center field yesterday. We've really got to get into the lab and try to figure out some stuff to get him into the lineup."

One way might be starting Sosa in left field against tough lefties. Keep an eye out for Tuesday's lineup against Chris Sale.

The Phillies are 7-2 through three series. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a reminder of how talented and deep they are, how complete a roster it is compared to 27-28 other teams.

"Someone asked me at the start of the series, what's it going to tell you about your club? Well, I pretty much know our club, and they're grinders, they're fighters," Thomson said. "That's who they are."

Now it's on to Atlanta to face a Braves team that already has to be feeling some desperation after a 1-8 start. Tuesday's pitching matchup is as good as it gets, Zack Wheeler vs. Sale, a battle of the NL Cy Young runner-up and winner from a season ago.