Phillies have slug fest as Tyler Phillips earns first-career MLB win with hometown team

They never stay in the loss column for long, do they?

The Phillies slugged their way to even up the series against the Athletics with a 11-5 victory Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, tying a season-best 29 games over .500.

In the biggest storyline of the day, Tyler Phillips did just enough to earn the first win of his major league career. From growing up a Phillies fan in South Jersey, to taking the mound representing his childhood team — it was a storybook kind of day for the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher.

"Everything and more," Phillips said following the game on if the moment measured up to his dreams. "I was telling the guys earlier, there was a little kid inside of me screaming, he's punching the air, he's like, 'man, we're a Phillie, it's the best thing ever.'"

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Phillips went six innings, allowed four hits, four runs and punched out five. Emotions where high as he left the mound, taking in the sold out crowd of 44,000-plus standing on their feet for him.

"It was damn-near impossible," Phillips said. "I know what a standing (ovation) means in Philly and I wasn't expecting that for myself. I mean, I threw the ball well, result-wise it wasn't perfect, how I wanted it to be. To have that many people stand behind me, it means something. My passion for this city, I was fighting back tears, I was choked up real bad."

The fifth spot in the rotation has been a revolving door this season. Spencer Turnbull held down the fort until Taijuan Walker returned from injury, which didn't last very long. Walker had the hot spot on his hand, effecting his most efficient pitch (splitter), putting Turnbull back on the mound. Then, Turnbull goes out and gets hurt in Detroit and up comes Michael Mercado with a strong first outing against the Cubs. A shaky second appearance against the Braves opened the door for Phillips to handle the bulk of that game and earn the next start five games later.

"Very impressive, I mean he really was," Thomson said on Phillips. "Threw strikes, he was really efficient, I thought he was good to go out in the seventh."

When asked if he would get another start?

"Yes."

Phillips did just enough to get the job done on a day where the bats came to play.

Nick Castellanos smoked a 423 ft. cutter to the ivy wall in center field for a two-run home run. He had four runs batted in on the day.

Johan Rojas had a solo home run in the fourth inning, landing just over the wall in left field. It was his third of the season, the last dating back to May 10 against the Marlins.

Trea Turner continues on his offensive tear since returning from the injured list due to a hamstring strain on June 17. His two-run home run was the seventh of the month for the Phillies shortstop — in 11 games. He had just three prior. Turner has at least one hit in 19 of the 23 games he has played since returning.

Bryce Harper added a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh for his 21st of the season. More impressively, the home run against the Athletics marks the 30th and final club he needed a home run against in MLB. He is the 19th active player to accomplish this feat. Harper ended the day with three runs batted in.

The four-home run day moves the Phillies to fifth-most in the league (117). Only two National League teams have more — the Dodgers (129) and Mets (119).

ON DECK …

There's one more game between the Phillies and the All-Star break. Following Saturday's win, Thomson announced Orion Kerkering will be the opener on Sunday with Michael Mercado expected to take the bulk of the innings. They will go in place of Zack Wheeler, who is skipping a start in the rotation due to lower back spasms.

The club has tied an MLB record with eight All-Stars, five being pitchers (Cristopher Sanchez, Wheeler, Ranger Suarez, Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, Harper, Turner and Alec Bohm).

Sanchez was named early Saturday, replacing Chris Sale. Suarez (lower back tightness) and Wheeler will not participate in the Mid Summer Classic.

Bohm will be the seventh Phillie in franchise history to participate in the Home Run Derby.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube