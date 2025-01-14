Phillies "phaithful" are being urged to rush online to sign up for the team's annual 5K charity run that wraps with a trip around the field the Fightins' play on.

The 15th annual Phillies Charities 5K is taking place at Citizens Bank Park and surrounding South Philadelphia streets on Sunday, March 23, 2025, starting at 9 a.m.

How can you lace up your shoes to take party in the Phillies' charity run?

"Fans are encouraged to register early as last year’s event sold out," the Phillies said Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, while announcing the 3.1-mile run that starts and finishes at the ballpark.

Registration costs $55, with proceeds benefiting Phillies Charities Inc., race organizers said. Click here to sign up.

Runners must be at least 13 years old to sign up and no virtual option is available.

What can runners expect along the course, on the field?

"Along the route there will be fun surprises, live music and more, as well as special appearances by the Phanatic, Phillies alumni and Phillies Ballgirls throughout the course," the Phillies said.

"After crossing the finish line, runners will be able to enjoy a cool down lap around the warning track on the field at Citizens Bank Park (weather permitting)," the National League East champs added.

What about the swag?

Get to see an early season game from Bryce Harper and the guys and much more.

Here is what the Phillies say each runner will get for their hard-earned sweat:

Four tickets to be used for your choice of one select TBD Phillies home game in April 2025*

Long sleeve tech shirt (men’s cut only)

20% discount coupon for the New Era Phillies Team Store

Finisher medal

Personalized bib

Reusable clear cinch bag

When can 'phans' pick up race bibs and gear?

Race packet pickup is et for Pass & Stow at Citizens Bank Park on Friday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Can't attend packet pickup? You may add shipping to your order through Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. by visiting the Store on the Race Roster home page," race organizers say.

Full details on the run are available on the 5K event page.

