Phillies Schedule

Phils release 2025 schedule, including opening day in D.C., home opener vs. Rockies 

The Phillies will face the Nationals to begin their 2025 season.

By Noah Levick

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2025 Phillies season will kick off in the nation’s capital. 

The team on Thursday announced its 2025 schedule, which begins on March 27 with a three-game series on the road against the Nationals. That’s followed by six games at Citizens Bank Park vs. NL West opposition, including the home opener on March 31 vs. the Rockies. 

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Phillies will finish their 2025 regular season with a six-game homestand from Sept. 23 through Sept. 28 against the Marlins and Twins. 

The club’s full schedule for next season is below. Start times are to be determined. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A printable version of the schedule can be found here.

In a team press release, the Phillies said 2025 season ticket deposits are now being accepted and sales for single-game and group tickets are expected to open in November. 

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies Analysis 23 hours ago

SJU alum on being drafted by Phillies: ‘It still doesn't feel real'

MLB Trade Deadline Jul 16

Important Phillies trade deadline deals through the years

With the first half of their 2024 schedule complete, the Phillies sit at an MLB-best 62-34. They’ll start the second half Friday night with a road series against the Pirates. 

This article tagged under:

Phillies Schedule
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us