Phillie Phanatic makes special appearance in Tierra Whack's new music video

We know people love the Philadelphia Phillies, but the love for the Phanatic is clearer than ever, especially in Grammy-nominated rapper Tierra Whack's new music video.

This week, the Philadelphia native released a new music video for her song "MOOVIES," which appears on her latest album, "World Wide Whack."

In the video -- directed by Alex Da Corte -- Whack seemingly falls in love with the Phanatic, and they even have a baby together.

The Phanatic wasn't the only Philly reference in the music video. If you look closely, Philadelphia staples, such as Love Park, Wawa, and the Mummers Museum, can be seen sprinkled throughout.

Months ago, Whack brought out the beloved Philadelphia mascot as a special guest for her NPR Tiny Desk concert.

Whack had let audience members know that she always carries a piece of her hometown with her wherever she goes.

"I bleed green. I bleed red. Anything Philly is all me," Whack said during her performance.

In a recent interview on Philly Live, Whack even spoke about her Tiny Desk performance, mental health, and giving back to the city.

