‘Irresistible' Phillie Phanatic named among MLB's sexiest mascots

BetUS also listed Phillies skipper Rob Thomson as MLB's 2nd most attractive manager with a high 'Golden Ratio' score.

By Dan Stamm

The Phanatic is beloved by generations of Phillies fans, but for some fans that love could be manifesting itself as crush-worthy desire.

That's right, the Phillie Phanatic was just named the second sexiest Major League Baseball mascot by sports wagering site BetUS.

The Phanatic finished just behind Arizona Diamondbacks' mascot Baxter on the list that used Instagram followers, personality traits and a something called the "Golden Ratio" to determine the attractiveness.

"Beyond Baxter, the Phillie Phanatic and Clark the Cub are turning heads with their irresistible charm and personalities," BetUS wrote. "The Phillie Phanatic ranks as the second hottest mascot in the MLB, with a fun and energetic ENFP personality and over 200,000 Instagram followers backing him."

The Phanatic has company at Citizens Bank Park when it comes to looks.

Phillies skipper Rob Thomson came in just behind Dodgers World Series-winning manager Dave Roberts for the most attractive MLB managers. "Topper" put up an impressive Golden Ratio score of 9.15.

So, how did BetUS come up with the sexy Phillies?

"Attraction isn’t just about looks—it’s about personality, confidence, and presence, just like in the MLB," BetUS said. "Using a scouting-style approach, we measured key factors: personality traits, the Golden Ratio (which measures facial proportions and symmetry), job title, search volume, and social following to see what really makes someone stand out."

