WATCH on Opening Day: Welcome Back Phillies

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here Philadelphia Phillies fans and NBC10 will help you celebrate! “Welcome Back Phillies” will air on NBC10 and stream on the NBC10 streaming channel as well as the NBC10 app on Thursday, March 27, at 3 p.m. ahead of the team’s season opener against the Washington Nationals.

NBC10’s Tracy Davidson and Jacqueline London will host the show while NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark will have live coverage at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle will also speak with Phillies fans at a season opener watch party at Sedona Taphouse & Brewery in Newtown Square.

"Welcome Back Phillies" will feature the following segments:

Cole Hamels interviews Aaron Nola

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Former Phillies pitcher and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels interviews Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola. (Watch the full extended interview here)

John Middleton on Dick Allen

An interview with Phillies Chairman John Middleton about the life and legacy of former Phillies player and future Baseball Hall of Famer Dick Allen.

Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and more

Exclusive interviews with Phillies players Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto.

Jesús Luzardo’s baseball camp

A story from Telemundo 62 sports anchor Jaime Becerril who travels to Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo’s baseball camp at his alma mater Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The future of the Phillies

A story on the Phillies players of the future, Andrew Painter, Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller.

1-on-1 with Rob Thomson

An interview with Phillies manager Rob Thomson.

Opening Day game on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia

After the special, be sure to watch the Opening Day game between the Phillies and Nationals on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia at 4 p.m.!