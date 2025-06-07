Kemp debuts but skidding Phillies' offense remains stagnant in series loss

PITTSBURGH — Otto Kemp has a golden opportunity, one that he's created for himself by hitting his way from Division II Point Loma Nazarene University to and through the Phillies' farm system and up to the major leagues this weekend.

The 25-year-old, offensive-minded prospect made his MLB debut Saturday afternoon in the Phillies' 2-1 loss, going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and fielding the three balls hit his way at third base.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kemp was called up Saturday as Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation. It is unclear whether Harper will be able to return on June 16 when first eligible but given that it's a recurrence of an injury he dealt with last season and it has lingered throughout much of this season, it's safe to say the Phillies will take their time.

They didn't call Kemp up with the expectation that he'd perform like Harper. They don't need him to be The Guy, just a piece that helps a stagnant offense. He figures to play regularly at third base with Alec Bohm at first while Harper is out.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Kemp had hit .315 with a 1.010 OPS for Triple A Lehigh Valley, leading the International League with 14 homers and 55 RBI. He's been hot for nearly a year, reaching four different levels in the Phillies' minor-league system a season ago, then performing well in the Arizona Fall League, spring training and the 2025 season.

"It still caught me by surprise," Kemp said Saturday before debuting. "I try to do my best to live in the moment, be where I am on that given day. Was trying to not give a ton of thought to when it was going to be, just kinda let it happen. It always comes when you don't expect it. I was just trying to keep it on the down-low and shut it off whenever my brain wanted to go there."

Kemp found out he was being called up around 1 a.m. Saturday. The IronPigs were in Charlotte playing the White Sox' Triple A affiliate. Kemp knew something was up as soon as he opened his hotel room door and saw manager Anthony Contreras, hitting coach Adam Lind and bench coach Chris Adamson.

"AC, Tank and Adam Lind, they all came out and I kinda knew something was going on," he said. "You don't get a knock on the door with three coaches standing there for no reason. My dog was the first one to greet them. It was a good time, I got to celebrate with my wife yesterday. Packed up the room and took off this morning."

Kemp caught a 7:30 a.m. flight to Pittsburgh and was in the Phillies' clubhouse by noon.

"I haven't had a ton of time to really just sit down and think," he said. "I think that'll come as we go. But me and my wife had a good time last night, just soaking it in before we packed. Really just thank God for the blessing that we have in front of us and that our lives have been changed by this. It still doesn't feel super real yet."

The 37-27 Phillies are hoping it provides a jolt to a cold lineup. The Phils have lost eight of their last nine, scoring just 29 runs, 15 of which came in two games. In the other seven, they've averaged 2.0 runs per game.

"Whenever you bring up a guy like this, it pumps a bunch of energy into the clubhouse and on the field, everyone's pulling for him and it's kind of a neat experience," manager Rob Thomson said.

"I'm really happy for him. He's had a great year. We're gonna get him some work at first, get him some more work in the outfield, but for today I just want to play him the place that he's most comfortable, then we'll keep moving forward."

If he hits, Kemp has a chance to wrestle playing time away from Weston Wilson, who has not produced as the right-handed half of a left field platoon.

"I'm always down for whatever's gonna keep me in the lineup," Kemp said.

They aren't alone, but the four members of the Phillies' left and center field platoons simply have not hit enough. Max Kepler is hitting .212 with a .300 on-base percentage. Wilson is hitting .152. Brandon Marsh is at .211. Johan Rojas, who made a sensational, run-saving catch in deep left-center Saturday, is batting .245.

"I think you've got to send them out there, somebody's gotta play out there," Thomson said. "I think that those guys, I still have trust in them that they're gonna hit. It's just a matter of time, but we've got to get going."