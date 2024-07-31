Phillies news

Phillies trade for left-handed pitcher from White Sox to bolster bullpen

By Paul Hagen

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fans were filtering into Citizens Bank Park when the trade deadline passed Tuesday evening. The grounds crew was prepping the field. Aaron Nola was walking across the outfield to the bullpen, where he’d begin his pregame warm-ups.

And, as it turned out, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was getting ready to announce a pair of buzzer beater moves. First he acquired lefthanded reliever Tanner Banks from the White Sox for minor league infielder William Bergolla.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Banks, 32, has a 4.13 earned run average in 41 games for Chicago this season.

And before anybody could even ask who he’d replace in the pen, the word came out that Gregory Soto had been traded to the Orioles for minor league starter Seth Johnson.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“We’ve liked Banks for a long time,” Dombrowski said in a hastily-called press conference. “Our people have pushed for him. He’s really been effective against lefthand hitters, one of the best in Major League Baseball in that regard. We just thought he was a better fit for our bullpen at this time than Soto.”

Banks has faced 83 lefthanded hitters this season, striking out 28 and holding them to a .184 batting average and a .492 OPS.

When the infield dust settled, Dombrowski had made four separate deals, two with the Orioles which sent Soto, reliever Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to Baltimore. Which makes for some potentially interesting match-ups if the Phillies end up playing the Birds in the World Series.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies news 8 hours ago

Phillies reportedly add Independence Blue Cross as jersey sponsor

Phillies Analysis 13 hours ago

Girardi reflects on 1998 Yankees, a club with many parallels to current Phillies squad

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Phillies news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us