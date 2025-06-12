Philadelphia Phillies

Mets ace leaves start, headed to injured list

The Phillies' chief division rival will have to go without their best pitcher for at least a couple weeks.

By Dan Roche

What to Know

  • Mets ace pitcher Kodai Senga suffered a hamstring injury during his start today vs. the Nationals.
  • Senga jumped to catch a throw from teammate Pete Alonso and crumbled to the ground.
  • Senga was placed on the injured list, and he will miss at least ten days.

The Mets have been hitting on every cylinder this season, building on their lead in the N.L. East. But their latest win Thursday afternoon came at a cost.

Starting pitcher Kodai Senga left the game in the sixth inning with his Mets up 4-0 on the Nationals, and will be put on the 10-day Injured List with a right hamstring injury.

Senga was sprinting to first base to cover after Washington's CJ Abrams hit a ground ball to first baseman Pete Alonso. Alonso’s throw was high and Senga jumped to catch it. As he landed, he immediately grabbed the back of his right leg as he fell.

He did walk off the field on his own.

Alonso was crestfallen after learning of the extent of Senga’s injury.

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I still feel awful,” he said. “I tried to make the best throw I could, and it just sucks. I wish it wouldn’t have turned out like that.”

Senga’s loss is a significant one for the Mets’ pitching rotation. He has been among the best pitchers in the game this season. Improving to 7-3 with an MLB-best 1.47 ERA after today’s scoreless outing. He missed nearly all of the 2024 season due to shoulder and calf injuries, making just one start all year.

The Mets’ 4-3 win over the Nationals today improved their record to 45-24, best in baseball. They lead the division by 5.5 games over the Phillies.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia PhilliesMLBNew York Mets
