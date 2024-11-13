Phillies name new assistant pitching coach after losing theirs

A day after losing assistant pitching coach Brian Kaplan to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies promoted 32-year-old Mark Lowy to fill his role on the coaching staff.

Kaplan was named Torey Lovullo's pitching coach on Tuesday, replacing Brent Strom. Kaplan had been with the Phillies since 2019, spending three seasons as a pitching consultant and the last three as their director of pitching and assistant pitching coach to Caleb Cotham.

Lowy has risen with the Phillies every year since joining their player development department in 2021 and spent this past season as lead pitching development analyst.

Replacing Kaplan with Lowy is the only change to the Phillies' coaching staff. Manager Rob Thomson's entire staff was retained after the Phils won 95 games but suffered a disappointing loss to the Mets in the NLDS. Thomson also had his contract extended through the end of 2026.