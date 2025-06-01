Live updates: Ranger takes the mound as Phils look to avoid sweep

Skip to content
Contact Us
What to Know
- Ranger Suárez takes the mound to close out the three-game series against the Brewers. He's looking for his fifth win on the year and is coming off back-to-back outings without allowing a run.
- With consecutive losses, the Phillies have dropped just their third series since April 23. They'll look to avoid being swept for the second time this season.
- Coverage for Phillies-Brewers kicks off 1 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia with Phillies Pregame Live. You can watch here.