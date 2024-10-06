Red October
Live Updates

Live updates: Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 2

First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET.

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Mets have a 1-0 series lead over the Phillies after their 6-2 win Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
  • Losing the series opener doesn't bode well for the Phillies. Historically, they're 0-7 being down from the jump.
  • Cristopher Sanchez will be on the mound for the Phillies. The club will look to him to help save the season.
  • Phillies Pregame Live begins 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing immediately after the final out.

Follow along for live updates from Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies try to even up the series against the Mets.

