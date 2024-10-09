Phillies blog
Live Updates

Live updates: Phillies at Mets NLDS Game 4

First pitch is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. ET.

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Phillies have their backs against the wall at Citi Field. A loss today would send them into a winter of uncertainty and difficult decisions.
  • Ranger Suarez takes the mound for the Phillies as they try to keep their season alive.
  • The Phillies are 0-7 in postseason series when they lose Game 1.
  • Through the first three games, the Phillies have hit .204 as a team.
  • Phillies Pregame Live begins 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Philadelphia, with Postgame Live airing immediately following the final out.

Follow along for live updates as the Phillies look to keep their season alive in Game 4 of the NLDS at Citi Field.

This article tagged under:

Phillies blog
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us