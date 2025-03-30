Little offense and a familiar issue for Nola as Phillies drop series finale

WASHINGTON — No Trea Turner, no J.T. Realmuto and no offense for the Phillies on Sunday at Nationals Park as they dropped their series finale, 5-1, after taking the first two games.

With Turner sidelined by a back spasm and Realmuto out with a foot contusion, the Phils' lineup was two bats lighter than usual. Edmundo Sosa started for Turner and Rafael Marchan for Realmuto, with Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh all moving up in the order.

Sosa, too, appeared to suffer an injury in the bottom of the seventh Sunday when Jacob Young slid into his knee at second base. He was able to stay in the game after being visited by a trainer and looked healthy an inning later when he singled and sprinted to take second on an error.

Realmuto should be ready for Monday's home opener, manager Rob Thomson said, but the Phillies may give Turner another day to recover. It would give Turner three in a row with Tuesday's off-day.

The Phillies had chances early and late on Sunday, their best opportunity coming in the top of the ninth when they loaded the bases with no outs. A run scored on a Marchan groundout but Kyle Schwarber struck out and Bohm lined out to end the game.

The Phils also had two baserunners in each of the first three innings but were unable to cash in. Two different potential rallies were killed by 5-4-3 double plays. In the second, Marsh walked, Johan Rojas singled with one out and the Phils were just about to turn the lineup over before Marchan's GIDP. Marsh and Marchan singled with one out in the seventh and Nats lefty reliever Jose Ferrer hit Schwarber to load the bases, but Bohm hit a grounder right to Paul DeJong.

All eight Phillies hits were singles.

Aaron Nola started and cruised until hitting Keibert Ruiz with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. The next batter, Nathaniel Lowe, singled, and Josh Bell followed with a three-run blast to center. Just like that, the strong beginning to Nola's day was erased.

His start ended after another two-out homer in the sixth from Lowe. Nola allowed five runs over 5⅓ innings and has given up 21 runs in 19⅓ innings in his last four season debuts.

One big inning has plagued Nola for much of his big-league career. He has a deep mix of pitches that can miss bats and freeze hitters, he is almost always around the plate and rarely shies away from challenging someone. Those qualities have led to long-term success but it's also why some starts can turn ugly in a hurry. Nola tends to limit walks and hits but struggles with the home run ball. That might never change.

Cristopher Sanchez is next up for the Phillies to start Monday's 3:05 p.m. home opener against the Rockies. There has been rain in the forecast, but at the moment, it looks like it might stay away until late in the game or afterward.

Colorado could be a 100-game loser and always struggles on the road, so the Phillies have a good chance at another series win before the schedule stiffens with the Dodgers and Braves.