Liam, son of Phillies' Nick Castellanos, designs headband to help kids with cancer

By Cherise Lynch

Liam Castellanos, the son of Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, has become a fixture at Phillies games and now he is using his newfound fame to help kids battling cancer.

In October, Liam designed a t-shirt in collaboration with sports apparel company In The Clutch. All the money from sales went to the Kiss for Kyle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that offers services to families fighting childhood cancer in the Delaware Valley.

In The Clutch wanted to help Liam take things one step further and asked him if they could make a headband from his drawings into a real headband and he agreed.

All of the proceeds from the headband sales will also benefit Kisses For Kyle. If you are interested in purchasing any of the items you can visit intheclutch.com.

