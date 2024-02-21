Liam, son of Phillies' Nick Castellanos, designs headband to help kids with cancer

Liam Castellanos, the son of Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, has become a fixture at Phillies games and now he is using his newfound fame to help kids battling cancer.

In October, Liam designed a t-shirt in collaboration with sports apparel company In The Clutch. All the money from sales went to the Kiss for Kyle Foundation, a nonprofit organization that offers services to families fighting childhood cancer in the Delaware Valley.

In The Clutch wanted to help Liam take things one step further and asked him if they could make a headband from his drawings into a real headband and he agreed.

Liam Castellanos asked if we could make the headband from his drawing into a real headband…so we did. Liam is donating all of his proceeds to @Kissesforkyle! Shoutout to @Phillies for the pics. Go here: https://t.co/kCZWMT96lT pic.twitter.com/eQxkP7OVYM — In The Clutch (@InTheClutchCom) February 20, 2024

All of the proceeds from the headband sales will also benefit Kisses For Kyle. If you are interested in purchasing any of the items you can visit intheclutch.com.