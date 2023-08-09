Schwarber gets first day off after 114 straight starts for Phillies

After starting all 114 games to begin the season, Kyle Schwarber was out of the Phillies' lineup for the first time Wednesday against the Nationals.

Manager Rob Thomson said after Tuesday's doubleheader that he was looking for an opportunity to rest the players who haven't had much time off. Schwarber and Bryson Stott both had the night off as the Phillies faced left-hander Mackenzie Gore. It's Stott's second day off in the Phils' last 32 games.

Interestingly, Gore has drastically reversed platoon splits. Lefties have hit .333/.434/.479 while righties have hit .237/.303/.420.

Schwarber hit a pair of home runs and drove in five Tuesday in the first game of the Phillies' doubleheader against Washington. He's hitting 35 points lower than he did a season ago but his on-base percentage is actually a point higher (.324). He's on pace for 43 homers and 102 RBI after putting up 46 and 94 in 2022.

With Schwarber off, Thomson moved Trea Turner up to the leadoff spot.

Trea Turner, DH Alec Bohm, 3B Bryce Harper, 1B Nick Castellanos, RF J.T. Realmuto, C Rodolfo Castro, 2B Weston Wilson, LF Edmundo Sosa, SS Johan Rojas, CF

Wilson makes his major-league debut after amassing more than 700 games and nearly 3,000 plate appearances in the minor leagues. He was hitting .260 with 25 home runs, 69 RBI and an .884 OPS for Triple A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies entered the night tied with the Giants for the top National League wild-card spot at 62-52, three games up on the next-closest team, the Cubs.