Realmuto ‘going to be a couple days' after fouling pitch off knee against Marlins

MIAMI – Another day, another Phillies roster move. . .

Several, in fact.

When the lineup was posted in the visitor’s clubhouse at loanDepot Park early Saturday afternoon, there was a new name listed among the available bench players: Catcher Aramis Ramirez. And there was one fewer pitcher in the bullpen: Righthander Nick Nelson.

The reason is that catcher J.T. Realmuto is still walking with a noticeable limp. He left Friday night’s game in the fourth inning after fouling a pitch off his left knee.

“He’s going to be a couple days,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He’s pretty sore, obviously. There’s a little bit of swelling in there. We’ve got to knock that out. So it’s going to be a few days.”

There is no indication at the moment that Realmuto will need to go on the injured list. Asked if that was a relief, the manager smiled. “Big time,” he said. “Big time.”

Garrett Stubbs was making a planned start Saturday, anyway, and will likely get the bulk of the playing time in Realmuto’s absence. Garcia, 31, has played in a total of 116 games over parts of four seasons with the Giants, A’s and Reds. In 74 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season he was hitting .163 with 8 home runs and 25 RBI.

Rafael Marchan, who was called up earlier this season when Realmuto went on the IL with knee soreness followed by surgery, is on the IronPigs 60-day IL with a right hamate fracture.

When the dust settled, not only had the contract of Garcia been selected from Lehigh Valley but:

—Nelson had been designated for assignment, meaning the Phillies have 10 days to trade, release or get him through waivers.

—Infielder Rodolfo Castro was recalled from Triple-A and placed on the 60-day IL following surgery to repair the UCL in his right thumb.

—Righthander Jose Cuas was claimed on waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned to Lehigh Valley.

That flurry of activity came after Friday’s announcement that third baseman Alec Bohm had been placed in the injured list with a strained left hand and Thursday’s decision to put outfielder Austin Hays went on the IL with a kidney infection.

And there will be another move needed Sunday when righthander Seth Johnson is added to the roster to make his Major League debut against the Marlins.

