Another 2008 World Series champion is heading to Phillies Wall of Fame

The Phillies' all-time hits leader is receiving the organization's highest honor and heading to the Wall of Fame.

Jimmy Rollins will be the the second player from the 2008 World Series roster to be inducted, joining outfielder Pat Burrell (2015).

Rollins' name is heavily etched into team history, spending 15 of his 17 major league seasons with the Phillies. He started his career with a triple in his first at-bat on September 17, 2000 and went on to become a three-time National League All-Star (2001-02, 2005), four-time Gold Glove Award winner (2007-09, 2012), Silver Slugger (2007) and National League MVP (2007). Rollins was also the co-winner of MLB’s prestigious Roberto Clemente Award (2014).

The shortstop not only leads the club in hits (2,306), he ranks first in doubles (479), second in games (2,090) and stolen bases (453), and third in runs (1,325) and triples (111).

Rollins is the only shortstop in major league history to have at least 200 home runs and 400 stolen bases.

“A dynamic leadoff hitter who impacted the game with his glove, bat and speed for 15 seasons with the Phillies," said Phillies Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer John Middleton. "Jimmy was the spark plug for five consecutive National League East titles, back-to-back National League pennants and a World Series championship from 2007 to 2011.

“He is one of the most legendary players to wear pinstripes, and we are thrilled to celebrate No. 11 on August 1, as J-Roll officially takes his permanent place in club history, becoming the 49th inductee of our prestigious Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame.”

In addition to Rollins, former vice president and general manager, Ed Wade, has been named the inductee for the 2025 Executive Wall of Fame.

“We are honored to name Ed Wade as the sixth executive inductee into our Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame, where he will take his permanent place in club history alongside Jimmy Rollins, whom he promoted to the major leagues,” said Middleton. “Ed’s contributions to the Phillies were game-changing, as he developed most of our core players from the teams that won five straight NL East championship titles from 2007 to 2011, including the 2008 World Series champions. We look forward to celebrating Ed’s tremendous career as we recognize him on this historic day.”

The Wall of Fame induction will take place during Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend, Aug. 1-3, during the Phillies-Tigers series at Citizens Bank Park.

