J.T. Realmuto ready for Red October, gives his case for Zack Wheeler to win Cy Young award

With just a few days away from Game One of the NLDS, John Clark sits down with Phillies catcher, J.T. Realmuto AND former Mets GM, Jim Duquette to discuss:
1:07 - Different approach being the division champs?
4:11 - A special season for Wheeler
6:49 - The atmosphere during Red October
8:58 - How is this team different than the last couple years?
10:59 - Fantasy football struggles
