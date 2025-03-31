Phillies blog
Live Updates

Live updates: Tracking the weather ahead of Phillies home opener

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET

By Brooke Destra

VApr 7, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; The Philadelphia Phillies makes their way through fans as they enter the field for their home opener series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What to Know

  • The Phillies are back at Citizens Bank Park and host the Rockies for their home opener.
  • Lefty Cristopher Sánchez takes the mound for the Phillies, with Germán Márquez going for Colorado.
  • NBC10 is tracking a severe storm threat Monday. Will the rain and storms hold off for the game?
  • The Phillies are coming off their first series win on the road against the Nationals.
  • Coverage begins 2 p.m. with Phillies PreGame Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

The Phillies are back at Citizens Bank Park for the 2025 season! Follow along for live updates from the club's home opener against the Rockies.



