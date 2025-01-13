What to Know All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract.

All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract.

The team announced the deal Friday night, two days after his 32nd birthday.

Hoffman went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves last season for the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies, earning his first All-Star selection in July. He set career bests for ERA, saves and appearances (68).

The right-hander struck out 89 and walked 16 in 66 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .197 batting average and compiling a 0.96 WHIP before becoming a free agent.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike throwing, and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better,” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said in a news release. “Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness, and experience make him a great complement to this group."

Hoffman was chosen ninth overall by the Blue Jays in the 2014 amateur draft out of East Carolina, but has never pitched for them. He was traded the following year to Colorado with three other players in a blockbuster deal that brought star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto.

The 6-foot-5 Hoffman made his major league debut for the Rockies in 2016. He is 23-26 with a 4.82 ERA in 256 career games, including 50 starts, over nine seasons with Colorado, Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

Hoffman pitched six shutout innings over five appearances for the Phillies in the 2023 National League Championship Series against Arizona. But he struggled badly in last year's playoffs versus the rival New York Mets, going 1-2 while allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings over three outings in their Division Series.

Hoffman gets a $5 million signing bonus from the Blue Jays and salaries of $6 million this year and $11 million in each of the following two seasons. He can earn up to $2 million annually in performance bonuses for innings pitched: $500,000 each for 60, 70, 80 and 90.

After the deal was announced, Hoffman posted a photo with his kids to Instagram saying of his Phillies' tenure that it was "a time that I will never forget."

In another roster move, Toronto right-hander Brett de Geus was designated for assignment.