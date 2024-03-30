Phillies news

Watch: Kelce and Cox throw out first pitch, Harper snags one-of-a-kind momento

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

Unlike Opening Day, there was no surprise as to who was throwing out the first pitch before Saturday's matchup between the Phillies and Braves.

In the latest New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce announced it would be him and Fletcher Cox.

Before Friday's game, Charlie Manuel had the honors.

Kelce and Cox, two Eagles legends who both announced their retirement this NFL offseason, were met with a standing ovation from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park (and a thunderous Eagles chant).

The pair threw to Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. Afterward, Harper snagged a one-of-a-kind momento, having Kelce sign his cleats.

