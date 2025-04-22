Uh-oh … Sanchez leaves after 2 inning vs. Mets with forearm soreness

NEW YORK – Oh boy …

A start after dominating the Giants to the tune of 12 strikeouts, Cristopher Sanchez was lifted Tuesday night with left forearm soreness after just two innings against the Mets.

Sanchez needed 58 pitches to complete those two innings, struggling with command and allowing three hits with two walks.

Sanchez' sinker velocity was down from a season average of 95.9 mph to 94.7. He threw a good changeup to Juan Soto in the second inning but didn't have his best changeup otherwise.

Forearm injuries are never a good sign and the Phillies will hope that this doesn't reach Sanchez' elbow. He will be further evaluated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. He's such an important piece of their rotation and team, especially with Aaron Nola struggling and Ranger Suarez yet to make his season debut.

Suarez' season debut might be expedited by the Sanchez news. He threw five scoreless innings Tuesday night at Triple A Lehigh Valley in his third rehab start and was expected to make another one on Sunday. He has topped out at five innings/59 pitches and the Phillies ideally wanted him extended to six innings/85 pitches before having him join the rotation.

If Sanchez has to miss one or more starts, though, the Phillies could have Suarez reach that 85-pitch threshold in the majors.

Sanchez has a 3.42 ERA through five starts. He broke out last season with a 3.32 ERA in 181⅔ innings, 33 above his prior career-high, and with additional velocity, more muscle and more confidence, Sanchez appeared poised to take another step in 2025.

The Phillies will cross their fingers that he'll still have a chance.