Sanchez won't start Tuesday but Phillies encouraged

CHICAGO — Cristopher Sanchez will not take his turn in the Phillies' rotation on Tuesday, but the news on his forearm has been promising.

At least one bit of good news during a five-game losing streak.

Sanchez played catch from up to 90 feet on Friday at Wrigley Field, three days after pitching just two innings and leaving a start against the Mets with left forearm tightness. He gave a thumbs-up as he walked back into the clubhouse pregame, signaling that it went well, and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday afternoon.

"Good, very good," manager Rob Thomson said of Sanchez' day. "… Hopefully we dodged a bullet here."

Zack Wheeler will start on Tuesday in the spot that would have been Sanchez’. The Phillies were off Thursday and are again Monday, so Wheeler will actually be pitching on one extra day of rest despite moving ahead of Sanchez in the order. He doesn't like pitching on one extra day, much less two.

The Phillies' rotation beyond Tuesday is TBD. The off-days would allow them to start Taijuan Walker, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola on normal rest Wednesday through Friday before re-slotting Sanchez back in on Saturday.

Ranger Suarez is also nearing a return to the rotation. He will throw approximately 80 pitches on Sunday at Triple A in his fourth rehab start. He may make a fifth to get to the 95-pitch range, Thomson said Friday morning.

Marsh progressing

Outfielder Brandon Marsh began a rehab assignment of his own Thursday with Lehigh Valley. He was scheduled to play seven innings in center field on Friday then DH on Saturday.

Marsh is on the injured list (backdated to April 17) with a mild right hamstring strain. He is first eligible to return on Sunday.