Phillies overcome Kimbrel's first blown save, Harper shines at 1B

Craig Kimbrel finally blew his first save of the season but the Phillies' offense and bullpen mate Yunior Marte picked him up an inning later in an 8-5 win.

Kimbrel, who had converted all 16 of his save attempts, gave up a two-out solo home run to David Fry in the bottom of the ninth to force extras and the Phils responded quickly.

After Trea Turner walked to put runners on first and second in the 10th inning, Bryce Harper brought in the go-ahead run with an RBI single up the middle. This was Harper's second-ever start at first base and he handled about every play that can come a first baseman's way.

J.T. Realmuto added a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to increase the lead to two and Alec Bohm delivered a clutch two-run single to make it a four-run cushion, which was crucial as the Guardians loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the 10th.

Jeff Hoffman was unable to record an out but Marte put out the fire by retiring Cleveland's two best hitters — Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor — before inducing a game-ending groundout.

The Phillies avoided a sweep by pulling out the series finale. They return home to host the Orioles in a three-game set after a weekend that was also unproductive for the teams surrounding them in the wild-card race.

The Marlins snapped an eight-game losing streak after blowing a ninth-inning lead of their own. The Giants dropped their fifth straight game and were swept by the Nationals. The Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight game and were swept by the Reds.

The Phils do not end the weekend in a playoff position but are as close as it gets after 99 games. They're a game behind the Reds (top wild-card) and a half-game behind the D-backs and Giants, who are tied for the final two spots.

The Reds are 55-46, the D-backs and Giants are 54-46. The Phillies are 53-46 and the Marlins are 54-47.

Harper looks more than comfortable at his new position. He made two diving stops to his left, one to end an inning with a runner on base. He leaped to snag a line drive to his right and double off a runner at first base. He fielded a ball deep behind first base and raced to the bag to beat Josh Bell. He hooked up with Bryson Stott on a bang-bang play to retire speedy leadoff man Steven Kwan on a bunt to begin the eighth inning. This after jumping into the camera well to catch a ball in foul territory in his first base debut Friday.

Harper looks like he's been playing first base for 10 years, not three months. Whether or not the defense remains this impressive each game, he has provided the front office a solid early indication that it can go out and look for a corner outfielder before the August 1 trade deadline.

Kyle Schwarber, whose legs will be fresher over the final two months as he gets to DH, legged out a key infield single in the fifth inning, a play that went a long way in bringing the Phillies back from an early deficit. Brandon Marsh opened the frame with a stand-up triple over the center fielder's head, and with one out, Schwarber grounded a ball to Bell at first base. Tall lefty Sam Hentges was slow getting off the mound and Schwarber beat Bell's underhand toss to first base by a step or two. He later scored in the inning after Turner doubled and Harper grounded out.

Stott had another impressive game with four walks, one to end a 12-pitch plate appearance. He stole three bases and is up to 19 in 21 attempts.

Aaron Nola pitched well over seven innings, throwing just 85 pitches and finishing up with four goose eggs. The Guardians scored once in the first (Kwan leadoff homer), second (Andres Gimenez homer) and third (Ramirez groundout), then not again. Nola is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA. He's completed at least six innings 18 times to lead the majors.

The Phillies have fifth starter Cristopher Sanchez on the mound Monday night against Baltimore, which has the second-best record in the majors at 61-36.