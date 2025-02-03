Florida sunshine awaits the Philadelphia Phillies, but before pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, a crew of Phillies employees -- including the Phillie Phanatic -- back in chilly Philly are packing up a semi-truck with all the gear the Phightins' need to get ready for the 2025 season.

They gathered before daybreak on the morning of Monday, Feb. 3, to load up the Citizens Bank-sponsored tractor-trailer at Citizens Bank Park.

"Truck Day is always an exciting event, as it means we’re even closer to the start of Phillies baseball," Phillies Manager of Equipment & Umpire Services Dan O’Rourke said. "Thanks to Citizens, our equipment truck will be dressed for the occasion, providing fun sightings for fans as it makes its 1,058-mile journey from Philadelphia to its final spring training destination."

The double trailer semi-truck rolled into CBP just after 6 a.m. Phillies and Citizens Bank workers and the Phillies Ballgirls then waved rally towels next to the green truck marker "PHI Clearwater."

⚾ From baseballs to batting helmets to bats, how much stuff is going on the truck(s)?

So, what exactly are the Phillies loading onto the truck (which is actually spread out over three 28-foot trailers)? Here's a breakdown of how much gear is going to be making the trek to Clearwater:

10,000 paper cups

2,400 baseballs

2,000 short-and-long sleeved shirts

1,200 bats

900 pairs of socks

600 pairs of pants

600 batting practice hats

350 pairs of shorts

300 batting gloves

250 batting practice tops

200 fleeces

200 light jackets

140 batting helmets

125 leather and elastic belts

75 pairs of assorted spike, plastic and turf shoes

40 heavy jackets

20 coolers

Several bikes

Let's hope the Phils won't really need those heavy jackets outside of pitchers trying to keep their arms warm.

Some things it does appear the team needs? The locker room Monday was packed with shower shoes, camo hats, shin guards, player boxes and even a big exercise ball.

Ever want to snap a selfie with the Phillies' spring training truck?

It will take a few hours to pack the big rig.

Once loaded up, the tractor-trailer will get a lunchtime sendoff on Monday onto Pattison Avenue with the help of the Phanatic, the Phillies said.

"Be on the lookout for rally-towel waving Phillies front office workers for a fun sendoff at the First Base Plaza, before the truck makes its way up Broad Street through Center City," the Phillies said.

The truck is set to get a police escort for the journey up Broad Street, the Phillies said.

Before heading to Florida, the truck makes one last noontime stop. "The Phillies equipment truck, along with special guests including the Phanatic, Phillies Ballgirls, and Phillies Ambassadors Mickey Morandini and Dickie Noles, will make a brief stop outside the Citizens branch on 18th and Market Streets, providing a noon photo opportunity for fans," the Phillies said.

Once "phans" get their "Phils" of IG-ready content, the truck will travel through eight states before being unloaded at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater on Friday, Feb. 7, the team said.

This year marks 21 years of the Phillies getting ready for the baseball season at BayCare Ballpark. Overall, the team will be spending its 79th year training in Clearwater.

When do Phillies pitchers and catchers arrive for spring training in Clearwater?

How about this for baseball lovers? Phillies pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

