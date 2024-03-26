Phillies news

There's a new bag policy at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies announced a new bag policy for the 2024 season in an effort to expedite ballpark entry.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

The countdown to Opening Day is on and soon enough, fans will be flooding Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the 20th anniversary season of the ballpark.

The Phillies on Monday announced a plethora of changes and additions inside the ballpark. A few things to note are new foods, theme nights, giveaways, a mural and more.

If you plan on heading to the ballpark this season, there's one change you should know before making the trek to the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia.

A new bag policy.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Phillies announced a new bag policy, noting that it's an effort to expedite entry into the ballpark. Guests will be prohibited from bringing in non-clear bags, including backpacks and draw-string bags.

Only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags and diaper bags will be allowed.

As always, all bags will be subject to inspection before entering the ballpark, in accordance with MLB security regulations.

Image credit: mlb.com/phillies

Philadelphia Phillies

Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phillies news 22 hours ago

Here's everything that's new to Citizens Bank Park in 2024

Phillies 22 hours ago

What's new at Citizens Bank Park?

You can find a complete look at what's new at Citizens Bank Park for the upcoming season here.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Phillies news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us