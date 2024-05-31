Phillies blog

Utley, Harper crush ‘It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' London Series promo

The Phillies face the Mets in London on June 8-9

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

You probably won't find a better MLB London Series 2024 promo than this one.

Chase Utley. Bryce Harper. And, yes, Rob McElhenney from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

We've got Harper ribbing Utley with a Jimmy Rollins shoutout.

We've got Utley having flashbacks to when McElhenney, playing Mac, was obsessed with No. 26.

We've got McElhenney calling Harper's beard "golden lambswool."

What a cast. And what a cliff-hanger.

The Phillies take on the Mets in London next Saturday and Sunday.

