Philadelphia Phillies

Celebrate the Phillies postseason run with the Rally for Red October bus tour!

Phillies fans will have the chance to get exclusive swag and hear from special guests during the Rally for Red October Bus tour on Oct. 2, 2024

By NBC10 Staff

Ahead of Wednesday's Rally for Red October bus tour, NBC Sports Philadelphia is also airing a Phillies Red October special on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

Rally for Red October Bus tour

Rally for Red October Bus tour

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Phillies fans! The Phils are back in the playoffs for another postseason run. To celebrate, NBC10 is bringing back the Rally for Red October Bus tour, sponsored by Toyota!

At select locations, Phillies fans will get the chance to gather to celebrate the Phillies, hear from special guests and get their hands on exclusive swag, including a Red October rally towel. We’ll also be airing footage from the bus tour stops on NBC10, the NBC10 app, NBC10’s streaming channel and in the video embedded on top of this article!

This year’s bus tour includes the following stops at the following times on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024:

11:30 a.m. -- The Comcast Center Plaza, Philadelphia, Pa.

This event will include a live Q&A with NBC Sports Philadelphia analysts.

1:30 p.m. -- City Hall, Philadelphia, Pa.

3 p.m. -- 113 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa.

5 p.m. -- Veterans Square between State Street and Baltimore Avenue, Media, Pa.

Phillies postseason

