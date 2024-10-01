Celebrate the Phillies postseason run with the Rally for Red October bus tour!

Ahead of Wednesday's Rally for Red October bus tour, NBC Sports Philadelphia is also airing a Phillies Red October special on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. You can watch that special on NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10's streaming channel or in the video embedded on top of this article.

Rally for Red October Bus tour

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Phillies fans! The Phils are back in the playoffs for another postseason run. To celebrate, NBC10 is bringing back the Rally for Red October Bus tour, sponsored by Toyota!

At select locations, Phillies fans will get the chance to gather to celebrate the Phillies, hear from special guests and get their hands on exclusive swag, including a Red October rally towel. We’ll also be airing footage from the bus tour stops on NBC10, the NBC10 app, NBC10’s streaming channel and in the video embedded on top of this article!

This year’s bus tour includes the following stops at the following times on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024:

11:30 a.m. -- The Comcast Center Plaza, Philadelphia, Pa.

This event will include a live Q&A with NBC Sports Philadelphia analysts.

1:30 p.m. -- City Hall, Philadelphia, Pa.

3 p.m. -- 113 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa.

5 p.m. -- Veterans Square between State Street and Baltimore Avenue, Media, Pa.