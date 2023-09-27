Celebrate Red October: Phillies offer fans chance to buy postseason tickets

The Phillies clinched the postseason in epic fashion Tuesday night. And now, the team is offering fans the chance to be a part of the pennant race.

On Wednesday, the team shared details on how fan can be selected for the opportunity to purchase tickets to the to purchase tickets to a potential 2023 National League Division Series, National League Championship Series or World Series game to be played at Citizens Bank Park.

To cut to the chase, for a chance to buy tickets to a game this postseason, register at phillies.com/postseason.

“We encourage our fans to sign up on phillies.com/postseason for the opportunity, if selected, to purchase tickets to the NLDS, NLCS and World Series,”said Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations & Projects John Weber, in a statement. “There is limited ticket availability for all three rounds via this ticket opportunity due to postseason redemption from season ticket holders, along with MLB commitments.”

The three upcoming National League Wild Card games are sold out as a result of season ticket holder commitments, the team said on Wednesday.

Once registered, fans could be eligible for a chance to buy tickets to a potential NLDS, NLCS or World Series game, though the team noted, just registering does not guarantee a fan will get the ability to purchase tickets to postseason games.

The team said that registration on phillies.com/postseason will end on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 11:59 p.m. for the NLDS ticket opportunity; Sunday, Oct. 8, at 11:59 p.m. for the NLCS ticket opportunity and Sunday, Oct. 15, at 11:59 p.m. for the World Series ticket opportunity.

Fans will be chosen randomly for the ticket purchasing opportunity, and the team said fans who aren't selected could also find tickets online at Seatgeek.