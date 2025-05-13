Tuesday's Phillies-Cardinals matchup postponed, will play doubleheader tomorrow

The Phillies will have to wait one more day to try and even up their series against the Cardinals.
Tuesday's 6:45 p.m. matchup at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team announced.
Wednesday, May 14, will now be split doubleheader. The first game is still slated for a 1:05 p.m. start, with gates opening 11:35 a.m.
Tickets for Tuesday will be valid for the evening slate, with gates opening 5:15 p.m. for the 6:15 p.m. start.
Jesús Luzardo (3-0, 2.11 ERA), originally slated to start Tuesday, will get the afternoon game. Aaron Nola (1-6, 4.89 ERA) will now take the mound in the evening.
Game 1 of the doubleheader will air on both NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10. The series finale will only be on NBCSP.
