One singer has a billion reasons to thank the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans singing through another deep playoff run.

British singer and songwriter Calum Scott is celebrating after his rendition of "Dancing On My Own," remixed by Tiesto, surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify.

For the past two seasons, the Phillies have blasted the song at the ballpark, in the locker room, after victories and the song has become the unofficial anthem for the team.

Intially, the team was not going to reuse the song for their anthem this year, but after they were having a rough time at the start of the season the players brought it back.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

I'M IN THE CORNER, WATCHING YOU KISS HER pic.twitter.com/CcjbBeqkEJ — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023

On Wednesday, the English musician took to social media to share that he received a large shiny plaque from Spotify that honors the 1 billion streams.

Scott thanked the original singer of song the Robyn, DJ Tiesto for the remixed version and everyone who has streamed the song, specifically the Phillies and fans.

“Thank you so much to everybody who contributed to me being able to sit here very proudly with one of these plaques commemorating a billion streams,” Scott said in a video message.

In a post on X Scott wrote:

"A HUGE thank you has to go to @Phillies also for making this song their anthem two years running. It’s an honour boys and I’m incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans. X"

A HUGE thank you has to go to @Phillies also for making this song their anthem two years running. It’s an honour boys and I’m incredibly grateful to the players, the club and most importantly the fans. X — Calum Scott (@calumscott) October 18, 2023

In a recent interview with NBC10, Scott said if the Phillies win the World Series he will come to Philadelphia and sing "Dancing On My Own."

British singer Calum Scott's cover of "Dancing on My Own" has become the unofficial anthem for the Phillies two seasons in a row. In an interview with NBC10's Frances Wang, Scott talks about the song's impact, the Phillies' current playoff run and his plans to perform the song in Philly should the Phils win the World Series.

Let's hope we see him "Dancing on MY Own" in Philly this fall.