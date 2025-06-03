Phillies Lineup

Phillies welcome Harper back to lineup, hope to snap 4-game skid

By Corey Seidman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Coming off their longest losing streak in over a month, the Phillies were thrilled to welcome Bryce Harper back to the lineup Tuesday night in Toronto.

The two-time MVP missed the Phillies' last five games after being hit on the right elbow by a 95 mph Spencer Strider fastball last Tuesday. The Phils won the first game without him and dropped the next four, scoring three runs or fewer in three of them.

Harper hasn't caught fire yet this season, hitting .267/.375/.450 through 240 plate appearances, but his presence makes such a drastic impact on the rest of the lineup whether or not he's in top form. It's a pressure spot for the opposing pitcher each time because of Harper's selectivity and ability to end any at-bat with a loud noise.

"He's a two-time MVP so just having his name in the lineup whether he does well or not is going to help everybody else," Nick Castellanos said last week.

Rogers Centre in Toronto was the site of perhaps the Phillies' most epic win of 2024. They fell behind 6-1 in the first inning last September 4 but chipped away all night, finally taking the lead in the ninth inning on Kyle Schwarber's third home run.

Here's the lineup Tuesday against Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis:

  1. Bryson Stott, 2B
  2. Trea Turner, SS
  3. Bryce Harper, 1B
  4. Kyle Schwarber, DH
  5. Alec Bohm, 3B
  6. Nick Castellanos, RF
  7. Max Kepler, LF
  8. J.T. Realmuto, C
  9. Brandon Marsh, CF

LHP Cristopher Sanchez

