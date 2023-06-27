Bryce Harper just behind J.D. Martinez in All-Star Game fan vote

Bryce Harper is nipping at J.D. Martinez' heels to be the National League's starting designated hitter in the All-Star Game.

One day into the second phase of fan voting, Harper had received 47% of votes to Martinez' 53%. All positions other than outfield include only two finalists and this is the closest race in either league.

During Phase 2, fans can vote only once per 24 hours

Harper has not played up to his standard in 46 games since his historically quick return from Tommy John surgery. He entered Tuesday night with 200 plate appearances on the season and was hitting .286/.390/.399 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI, 30 walks and 46 strikeouts. He's gotten on base like always, he just hasn't hit for power, hit lefties or hit breaking balls the way he usually does.

Martinez has had a resurgent season from a power perspective after signing with the Dodgers. He's already hit 16 home runs in 61 games after hitting 16 in 139 games with the Red Sox a season ago. There's been a bit of a trade-off, though, as his strikeouts are way up and walks are well down. Martinez has also cooled off, hitting .163 over the last two weeks with no homers and one RBI.

Nick Castellanos, fourth in the NL with a .312 batting average and tied for third with 23 doubles, was not a finalist in the outfield. Ronald Acuña Jr. has already earned one starting spot with Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Michael Harris II and slumping Lourdes Gurriel Jr. having advanced to Phase 2. Castellanos could still get in as a reserve.

J.T. Realmuto was not a finalist behind the plate. The Braves' Sean Murphy and Dodgers' Will Smith were the top two vote-getters in Phase 1 among National League catchers. Realmuto may get in as the third catcher.

The Phillies have four more series before the All-Star break — at Wrigley Field against the Cubs, at home against the Nationals, then a six-game road trip to face the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins.