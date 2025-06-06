Bryce Harper out, dealing with wrist soreness that has lingered for a while

PITTSBURGH — Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies' lineup again, three days after returning from a different injury that cost him a week.

Harper is experiencing right wrist soreness and has dealt with it for a little while. Manager Rob Thomson doesn't know the exact date the injury occurred and thinks it was from swinging rather than a specific event.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Harper is day-to-day.

"It's been sore for a little while, he's been fighting through it," Thomson said. "He's just having trouble swinging so if it's affecting his swing, we're gonna hold him off and get it right.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Feet, hands, it scares me, I think it affects guys' swings. Whether they believe in it or admit to it, I think it does."

Harper was out of the Phillies' lineup from May 28 through June 3 with a right elbow injury caused by a 95 mph hit-by-pitch. He returned Tuesday in Toronto and homered on a nice, easy swing in his first at-bat back.

That was his only hit in the series. Harper went 0-for-10 the rest of the way with five strikeouts.

The Phillies checked him out pregame at PNC Park on Friday and submitted their lineup about 45 minutes later than usual, likely because they were determining whether or not Harper and J.T. Realmuto would be good to go.

Realmuto is back behind the plate after taking a foul ball to the groin Wednesday and missing Thursday.

"He's a tough guy, man. He's a tough guy," Thomson said of Realmuto. "Feels fine. I'm sure he's a little sore."

Without Harper, the Phillies started Alec Bohm at first base and Edmundo Sosa at third. If Harper does have to miss more than a few days and requires a stint on the injured list, perhaps the door could crack open for prospect Otto Kemp, who has hit .317/.417/.602 with 19 doubles, 14 homers and 55 RBI in 57 games at Triple A.

The right-handed-hitting Kemp leads the International League in homers and RBI and is second in OPS. He has played most of the season at third base but has also started seven games at first base, seven in left field and 10 at second base. He is not yet on the Phillies' 40-man roster.

Rotation updates

No news yet on when Zack Wheeler will return to the Phillies' rotation. It does not seem like it will be this weekend in Pittsburgh. Wheeler and wife Dominique are expecting the birth of their fourth child.

Aaron Nola was supposed to throw live batting practice Thursday in Toronto but the Phillies pressed pause because of stiffness he is feeling on his right side.

Nola will not throw on Friday and the Phillies will be cautious. He is still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to the big-league rotation.

"We're gonna wait until we knock that thing right out," Thomson said. "I think it's getting better but we're not gonna put him in danger."