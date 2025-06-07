Phillies place Bryce Harper on injured list, call up prospect Otto Kemp

PITTSBURGH — Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday and Phillies prospect Otto Kemp, who has raked all season at Triple A, was called up to take his place on the active roster.

Harper is dealing with right wrist inflammation. It was revealed Friday by manager Rob Thomson that Harper has been playing through soreness in the wrist for "a little while," and that it was likely caused by swinging rather than a specific event.

The Phillies avoided the injured list with Harper last week when he missed five games after being hit in the surgically repaired right elbow by a 95 mph fastball. They hoped to do the same this time with his wrist but sitting Harper for 10 days to help it clear up was determined to be the right move. He is first eligible to return on June 16 in Miami.

The other half of Saturday's transaction was one Phillies fans have been calling for. The right-handed Kemp impressed in spring training and never stopped hitting once the IronPigs' season began. He's hit .313/.416/.594 and leads the International League with 14 homers and 55 RBI.

With Lehigh Valley this season, Kemp has started 33 games at third base, 10 at second, seven at first and seven in left field. The Phils could play him at either infield corner with Alec Bohm on the other side.

The Phillies originally signed Kemp, 25, as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. He put together a strong 2024, rising from Single A all the way to Triple A, and has been a major difference-maker with the bat this season at the minors' highest level.

