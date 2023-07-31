Harper out of the field because of soreness; Castellanos gets a breather

MIAMI — After four consecutive starts at first base, Bryce Harper was the Phillies' designated hitter Monday night for the second straight game.

Harper is dealing with body soreness, not surprising after going 16 months without playing the field.

"His body's just a little banged up, that's all," manager Rob Thomson said. "He's fine.

"He hasn't been playing defense for how long? To get your body used to doing that again, even though it's first base, there's a lot of running around. And he's on base constantly. Then you get into pre-pitch 160 times a night where you're down almost in a squat. It does take a little bit out of your body."

Thomson said he thinks and hopes Harper will be back at first base Tuesday night in the second game of the Phillies' important four-game series in Miami.

With Harper DH'ing against right-hander Edward Cabrera, Kyle Schwarber started in left field. Nick Castellanos had the night off and Brandon Marsh started in right field for the second time this season. Johan Rojas was in center.

Castellanos is in a humongous slump. He has hit .122/.160/.189 over his last 22 games with 35 strikeouts, two walks and two extra-base hits that accounted for his only two runs scored. The 2023 All-Star's batting average has dropped from .316 all the way down to .273 in less than a month.

He's chased nearly 48% of pitches outside the strike zone since the All-Star break, the highest rate in the National League.

"Everybody goes through it every year," Thomson said. "Nobody can stay all hot all year long. It's just one of those times. He probably needs a little bit of rest and get back to staying back (on the ball).

"Going to try and stagger these guys a little, we've got the 17-day stretch."

The Phillies' next off day is August 14. Thomson mentioned wanting to get Schwarber a day off soon as well as he's started all 105 games.