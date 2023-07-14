Bryce Harper's transition to 1B is imminent, and other Phillies updates

A slew of Phillies injury updates out of the All-Star break ...

Bryce Harper is fine after being hit by a 90 mph sinker in his surgically repaired elbow Saturday in the second-to-last game before the break. He missed Sunday's series finale in Miami but was back in the lineup Friday night against the Padres, batting fourth as the designated hitter.

Harper's days as the primary DH are numbered. His debut at first base is imminent. Rob Thomson would not rule out this weekend.

"Possibly, yeah," the manager said when asked about Harper playing first base in the four-game series against the Padres. Harper has cleared all the necessary hurdles to play first base, according to Thomson.

When Harper does debut at first base, he won't immediately play there every day. He will be built up and isn't done DH'ing for good.

"We're going to ease him into this thing," Thomson said. "Play him, give him a day off. Play him two days, give him a day off. It's not going to be every day."

Thomson is excited about Harper's defensive potential at first base, though continues to caution there will be bumps and miscues along the way. Harper has never played first base before at any level.

"We’ll learn more in game situations, but I told him the other day as far as arm strength, you might have the best arm strength of any first baseman right now in the major leagues," Thomson said. "He can really throw. It’s remarkable really how far he’s come in a short period of time.

"I think in time he’s going to be really good because he’s athletic, his glove skills are really good, he moves his feet, he’s reading hops. The thing we have to move through as this thing goes on is just situational — cuts and relays, bunt plays, that type of thing. We have no other way to do it other than put him in a game."

When Harper makes the switch to first base, Kyle Schwarber will become the regular DH. The sooner the better for that transition because it has been a rough year in left field for Schwarber.

When Schwarber leaves the field, Brandon Marsh will shift over to left with Johan Rojas playing center field. Rojas, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Phillies' sixth-best prospect, was called up Friday as the Phillies placed Cristian Pache on the injured list with right elbow irritation.

"Before he even signed a pro contract, for some reason he had a screw put in his elbow," Thomson said. "So he’s getting irritation from that screw. He’s seeing the doctor tonight or tomorrow and we’ll figure out what’s going on. But there’s some pain in there, so we’ll figure out what we need to do."

Rojas will fill the Pache role as the starting center fielder against most left-handed pitchers.

Dominguez throws live BP

Seranthony Dominguez faced hitters — Drew Ellis and Garrett Stubbs — on the field in live batting practice for the first time since being placed on the injured list on June 17 with an oblique strain.

"He came out of it healthy," Thomson said. "We'll see where he's at tomorrow. He started off a little bit erratic but he picked things up pretty good. But the main thing, really, is that he came out of it healthy and felt good."

Dominguez is eligible to return at any time but will likely require at rehab assignment first.

Cortisone shot for Alvarado

Jose Alvarado was placed on the 15-day IL Sunday morning with left elbow inflammation, the same injury that cost him just over a month from May 7 through June 9.

Alvarado received a cortisone shot on Monday and the swelling is out of his elbow, according to Thomson.

"He's feeling really good," Thomson said. "I'm not sure when he's going to start throwing, but he's feeling really good."

Thomson said it was still too early to tell whether Alvarado might miss less time than he did the first time.

Other updates

• There is no timeline yet for Josh Harrison's return. He went on the IL mid-week with a right wrist injury suffered in Miami.

Drew Ellis was recalled from Triple A to take his place on the active roster. Harrison has played sparingly this season, with six of his nine starts since June 1 coming at second base.

• Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter has not resumed throwing since being shut down last week with elbow discomfort. The last update the Phillies provided on Painter prior to Friday was a positive one. An MRI last week showed healing in the sprained ligament in his elbow.