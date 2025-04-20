As Marsh heads to injured list, could Rojas get extended look as center fielder?

An extended look at Johan Rojas could be on the horizon as the Phillies announced Sunday Brandon Marsh is heading to the 10-day injured list (retroactive Apr. 17) with a right hamstring strain.

Marsh awkwardly went down when fielding a ball Wednesday against the Giants and hasn't progressed in the four days.

"He wasn't getting worse, he just wasn't improving and can't run at 100 percent," manager Rob Thomson said Sunday. "He'll go on the road with us and continue to keep running and doing his drill work. Once he can run at 100 percent, we'll go out and send him (to Lehigh Valley) and get some at bats."

Thomson compared it to Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper's hamstring injuries last season, noting the situation is as mild as it can be. However, it's hard to tell until Marsh is able to run at a comfortable level.

Before Marsh went down, he was in the midst of a major offensive slump, not registering a hit in the 13 games he played in April. While his stint in Lehigh Valley — whenever that may be — is for injury-related reasons, it could prove beneficial for the outfielder to get a few plate appearances and build up his confidence before returning to the club.

In the interim, Cal Stevenson has been called up. Through 16 games with the IronPigs, Stevenson has 10 hits, 10 walks and five RBI. He spent 18 games toward the backend of last season with the Phillies and registered six hits and six RBI.

For the bulk of the games though, it seems like Thomson is going to go the Rojas route.

"He's playing pretty good," Thomson said. "As long as he's doing that, I think I'd just keep running him out there. ... He's making contact, he's bunting at the right time, he's using the entire field."

Rojas is batting .300 in his last seven games with six hits and three RBI, so he's earned the look.