A pair of Super Bowl champs throw out first pitch for Phillies home opener

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

If there's one way to get a crowd that's already excited to celebrate baseball returning even more excited ... you bring out two Eagles Super Bowl champions to throw the first pitch of the season.

As home opener festivities started to come to a close, Eagles chief security officer, Big Dom appeared on the field at Citizens Bank Park, which always means Birds are around.

A familiar face popped up on fan vision overlooking left field — newly-retired Eagles' legend Brandon Graham. Moments later, the two-time Super Bowl champion made his way on the diamond with the Lombardi Trophy.

As a thunderous Eagles fight song was wrapping up, Phillies PA announcer, Dan Baker, announced the entrance of Saquon Barkley.

Go Birds. Go Phillies. Play ball.

