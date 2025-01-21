Wagner finally in, Utley trending toward eventual Hall of Fame election?

There was no doubt about Ichiro and little doubt about CC Sabathia, but one-time Phillies closer Billy Wagner still had to sweat it out in his 10th and final year on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, finally clearing the 75% voting threshold for enshrinement.

Wagner, who fell just five votes shy a year ago, received 82.5% of votes this time and was one of three players voted in by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, along with Ichiro and Sabathia.

Former Braves all-world centerfielder Andruw Jones fell about 30 votes short, appearing on just over 66% of ballots. He and Carlos Beltran (70%) were the two nearest misses but are trending toward election.

So is Chase Utley, one of the biggest risers in the field. The only five players to receive more votes this year were the three elected, Beltran and Jones. Utley received 39.8% of Hall of Fame votes this time around after appearing on 28.8% of ballots in 2024, his first year of eligibility. For reference, Wagner had a similar vote total in 2021, four years before making it in.

Utley should see another increase in 2026 when there aren't sure-fire first-timers on the ballot like Ichiro and Sabathia. Cole Hamels will probably be the biggest new name eligible next year followed by a massive drop-off to potential one-and-dones like Shin-Soo Choo and Alex Gordon.

Former Phillies Bobby Abreu and Jimmy Rollins each received 14.8% of votes last year and jumped to 19.5% and 18%, respectively. Abreu is a quintessential example of a player whose skill set has gained more appreciation through the years, but he'll have only four more chances via the writers' ballot. This was Year 4 for Rollins.

It is clear that the voting body values Utley far above the other two. From 2005-09, he was perhaps the best overall player in baseball, hitting .301/.388/.535 with elite defense, elite baserunning and averages of 39 doubles, 29 home runs, 101 RBI and 111 runs scored. The question was always whether that peak was long enough. Two years into the process, it looks like the answer could be yes.

Former Phillie Dick Allen will be inducted posthumously this summer in Cooperstown after being elected with Dave Parker via a Veterans Committee ballot in December.