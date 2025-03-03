Phillies news

Phillies bring back Ballpark Pass, granting access to every home game in April

The April Ballpark Pass grants standing room only tickets for every home game in the month for $120.

By Brooke Destra

Spending your days (... and nights ... and weekends) at Citizens Bank Park. It's finally within reach.

The 2024 National League East champions are gearing up for another season and the Phillies are putting fans in control of their game day experience by bringing back the Ballpark Pass.

For the first full month of the 2025 season fans can purchase the April Ballpark Pass, granting access to all 14 home games in the month for $120.

The tickets are standing room only and non-transferable. You will need to download the MLB Ballpark app to access your tickets.

Here's every game included in the pass:

Rockies — Apr. 2, 3 (Opening Day not included)
Dodgers — Apr. 4, 5 ,6
Giants — Apr. 14, 15, 16
Marlins — Apr. 18, 19, 20
Nationals — Apr. 29, 30

So, you'll be able to see the defending World Series champions, two divisional series and more ... for less than nine dollars a ticket.

Not bad. Not bad at all.

And if you'd rather wait for a playoff push, the Phillies are also offering a September Ballpark Pass — granting access to nine weekday home games for $80.

